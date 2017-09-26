Barzagli: 'Juve learned from mistakes'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Barzagli believes Juventus have “learned from our mistakes” in the Champions League ahead of a meeting with Olympiakos.

It kicks off on Wednesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) and follows on from a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona, while the Greek outfit lost at home to Sporting CP.

He was asked how reaching the Final twice in three years – and losing both – affects the team going into this season.

“The more the years go by, the more we try to improve. It’s fair to say we’re fired up for this competition, but the approach remains the same,” said the defender in his Press conference.

“The Champions League is the ultimate goal for a player. I believe tomorrow’s match will be fundamental for who wins the group and it’s too important that we win. After that, we can think about the other games, but three points are fundamental.

“There’s no point comparing last year’s meeting with Barcelona and this term. That was a quarter-final, the first leg of a knockout round. This time it was just the first match in a group phase.

“Over the years, we realised how to play the Champions League and we learned from our mistakes. We go forward, football is made up of periods and of current form. You have to be strong and make the various elements work.

“I was curious about what would happen going into this seventh season. I found the squad had belief and we all feel important for the club. Juve have improved and grown this year.

“It’s a difficult campaign, but we hope to achieve our objectives.”