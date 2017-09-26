Roma make changes in Baku

By Football Italia staff

Roma are expected to rest Kostas Manolas, Daniele De Rossi and Radja Nainggolan for the Champions League with Qarabag tomorrow.

It kicks off in Azerbaijan on Wednesday at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

Diego Perotti remains a massive doubt, as he was already struggling with a nasty cut to his leg and limped off during this evening’s training session.

The fact he applied an ice pack to the back of his leg suggests a muscular issue and it’s unlikely he will be risked ahead of Sunday’s Serie A showdown with Milan.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Gregoire Defrel will start on the right of a trident attack, with Stephan El Shaarawy on the left and Edin Dzeko leading the way.

Manolas could be rested to make way for Federico Fazio, while in midfield Nainggolan and De Rossi can sit out in favour of Lorenzo Pellegrini and Maxime Gonalons.

Roma (probable): Alisson; Peres, Fazio, Jesus, Kolarov; Pellegrini, Gonalons, Strootman; Defrel, Dzeko, El Shaarawy