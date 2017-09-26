Mertens: 'Points can be crucial'

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens dedicated the 3-1 win over Feyenoord to injured teammate Arkadiusz Milik. “The three points can be crucial.”

The Partenopei secured victory at the Stadio San Paolo with goals from Lorenzo Insigne, Mertens and Jose Callejon.

“It was very important to win today, as we lost with Shakhtar and the three points can be crucial,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“It is always wonderful to play in the Champions League and we played well this evening. Not all the time, but they too have quality players.

“The dedication was for Milik and we played for him too. It’s incredible to see such bad luck and this is a difficult time for him, so the goal and the win were for him.”

Manchester City beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 in the other game, so Napoli go into joint second place.

Milik was watching this match from his hospital room after undergoing anterior cruciate ligament surgery for the second time in under a year.