Van Bronckhorst: 'Errors costly'

By Football Italia staff

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Feyenoord “made too many individual errors” in their 3-1 defeat to Napoli amid an injury crisis.

Lorenzo Insigne scored after seven minutes, Dries Mertens adding a second after the restart. Pepe Reina then saved a Jens Toornstra penalty and Jose Callejon added a third goal.

“We conceded a goal straight away, but remained in the game to half-time. After the break, we made two mistakes and missed a penalty. In the Champions League, it’s all about moments and we made too many individual errors,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Admittedly, it was difficult at the San Paolo. We did expect Napoli to play like this. After the goal, we tried to stay solid, but had some unlucky situations and errors.

“Napoli play football very easily and are talented. Unfortunately, with so many of our players missing, it made a big difference.”

Feyenoord lost their opening fixture 4-0 at home to Manchester City.

“Like Manchester City, Napoli move the ball around so smoothly and make it seem easy. I think if we hadn’t conceded such early goals to Manchester City, the two games would’ve been very similar.

“It will be very difficult for us to qualify after two opening defeats, but we are a young side and not accustomed to these levels. It’s a new experience for us and we want to remain in Europe – if not the Champions League, then the Europa League.

“Dutch football is not going through a good time, as Ajax, Utrecht and PSV are already out. From next year we’ll need preliminary rounds to qualify for the Champions League and the gap in Europe has increased.”