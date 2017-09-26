Sarri: 'More annoyed than happy'

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri was “much more annoyed at the goal we conceded 10 seconds from the end” than happy as Napoli beat Feyenoord 3-1.

This was the first victory after losing 2-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, but it was not quite perfect.

“At this time I am much more annoyed about the goal we conceded. In a competition where goal difference counts, you cannot concede a goal like that 10 seconds from the end. I cannot be satisfied,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We had a good game, created a lot, but what I don’t like is that we allowed Feyenoord absolutely nothing and yet they scored a goal and had a penalty. Clearly we are doing something very wrong.

“We also should’ve scored more of the goals, considering the chances we had. Feyenoord do suffer under a pressing game, so pouncing on loose balls could’ve been useful. We did it well in parts, not all the way through.

“Dries Mertens, Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne score a lot of goals, but they also help the team out and work to help the defence.

“I am happy with the three points and happy with the overall performance, but conceding a goal like that 10 seconds from the end made me leave the field rather upset…”

In his Press conference yesterday, Sarri said that the current packed fixture list is damaging to football and should be reformed.

“I said we should reduce the fixture list for the good of football. Players are tired, never get to train and are often injured. It’d be wise to give the best players in the world the chance to actually train.

“We have 23 players and 15 of them go off on international duty, then are expected to have seven games in 20 days. I don’t think this is the best way of treating players.

“I believe international duty should be reformed completely. With all due respect, it’s also not fair for a President to pay millions for a player who can then get hurt playing – with all due respect – Gibraltar or Malta. There ought to be a specific month-long period for international games.”