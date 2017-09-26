Hamsik: 'No Euro promises'

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik said Napoli “want to go forward in the Champions League,” but won’t make promises to the fans.

They lost 2-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk in the opening group game, then beat Feyenoord 3-1 this evening, moving into joint second place behind Manchester City.

“Being substituted is something nobody likes, but I accept it. The important thing is that the team wins, like we did today after the defeat in Ukraine,” the captain told Mediaset Premium after another early exit.

“Now we have to focus on picking up points and earning qualification, as we want to go forward in the Champions League.”

Last season the Partenopei reached the Round of 16, going out to eventual winners Real Madrid.

“I don’t feel it’s fair to promise the fans we’ll reach the quarter-finals this time, because if we get paired with Real Madrid or Barcelona, then it’s tough.”