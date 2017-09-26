Amrabat: 'Scored too late'

By Football Italia staff

Sofyan Amrabat was sad his consolation goal came “too late to open the game” as Feyenoord fell 3-1 to Napoli.

He scored the last-gasp goal at the Stadio San Paolo, after Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon.

“We’re giving away goals too easily,” Amrabat told Dutch television.

“I was a little bit behind on the first goal and didn’t want to attempt a tackle on Insigne, as it could’ve been a penalty.

“We did have our chances too and even earned a penalty, but our goal came too late to open the game.

“We played much better than we did against Manchester City (a 4-0 defeat), but were again left empty-handed. It was a little too scrappy.”