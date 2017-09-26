Callejon: 'I'll play centre-forward'

By Football Italia staff

Jose Callejon said he will play as a centre-forward or even a full-back if Napoli need cover for injured Arkadiusz Milik.

With Milik’s new anterior cruciate surgery, Dries Mertens is the only available striker for the next four months.

Several options have been mentioned to give the Belgian a rest, including Adam Ounas and youth team player Leandrinho, but also moving Callejon into the centre.

“If the Coach asks me to be a centre-forward, I’ll do it. If he asks me to be a full-back, I’ll do it,” Callejon told Mediaset Premium.

“After Milik’s injury, we all have to band together and help out the team. I’d have to get some advice from Mertens on how to play as a centre-forward.”

A year ago, Napoli were in a similar situation and moved Mertens from the left wing to the main striker role with remarkable success.

Callejon, Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne were all on target in the 3-1 Champions League victory over Feyenoord.