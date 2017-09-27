Happy birthday, Francesco Totti

By Football Italia staff

Today is the 41st birthday of Roma legend Francesco Totti, who retired at the end of last season.

Er Pupone joined the Giallorossi youth system in 1989, having supported the club growing up.

He went on to make 786 appearances for the capital club, scoring 307 goals and winning the Scudetto in 2001.

Totti was also capped 58 times by his country, scoring nine goals and helping the Azzurri to lift the World Cup in 2006.

After spending his entire career with Roma, Totti hung up his boots following a dramatic last day win over Genoa on the final day of last season.

His departure was emotional, with fans unveiling a huge banner in the Curva Sud reading “Totti is Roma”.

On the occasion of his 40th birthday, Football Italia took an in-depth look back at Totti’s glittering career, which you can read below.