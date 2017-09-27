Vialli: Juve lack nothing for CL

By Football Italia staff

Gianluca Vialli insists Juventus are missing “nothing” to win the Champions League, while Paris Saint-Germain are lacking “harmony”.

Juve have lost two of the last three Champions League Finals, leading many to suggest they do not have what it takes to be crowned European champions, but Vialli made it clear his former club were no worse off for their disappointments.

“At first, it was almost a pleasant feeling, being the last captain to have won the Champions League, but now I’m sick and tired of it,” the last Bianconeri captain to lift the trophy in 1996 told La Stampa.

“I’d like to be the captain of a team that win the Champions League once every five to six years, not every 21.

“For this year, I see eight teams on the same level: Juve, Real, Barca, Bayern, Chelsea, United and City. They can win it without any surprises.

“There would also be PSG, who signed two phenomena and were my favourites, but now there’s some doubt, given there’s not much harmony at the club: without it, you won’t go anywhere.

“Do I see revolutions on the horizon at Juve? No, but Allegri is from a different League because he’s the best at reading situations.

“From there, he makes the right decisions: he doesn’t get anxious about the system he plays, he waits to see how it pans out.

“He tests things out and makes choices until he finds the right team. What do I think about this Juve? They played their first two games with sincerity.

“They played the others in first gear and things went wrong in the third against Barcelona, but they were great against Torino.

“I say it’s too early to judge, but I also add that they seem to have reached a turning point.

“How important is finishing first in your group? Not too much: rather, you must be lucky in the draw.

“What do Juve lack for the Champions League? Nothing. I was disappointed about Cardiff, but two Finals in three years suggest Juve are there until the end.”