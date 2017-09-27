‘Higuain, learn from Maradona’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluca Vialli has urged Gonzalo Higuain to learn from Diego Maradona and feels Paulo Dybala “has found the balance between creativity and efficiency.”

Higuain has scored just twice this season and was dropped for Juventus’ clash with city rivals Torino over the weekend, whereas Dybala has started the campaign with 12 goals in only eight appearances.

“Higuain? I never saw Maradona complain to his comrades,” the former Bianconeri striker told La Stampa.

“It seems to me that Pipita sometimes makes his frustrations too known: it can be counterproductive.

“Recipe for goals? Be well physically and find both brilliance and calmness. Would I play him tonight? Yes, also because when he plays, he’ll score a couple of goals and that’s all.

“Why is Paulo scoring so much now? I think he’s found the balance between being creative and efficient.

“After that, there’s a Coach that’s good at understanding him, and his teammates know that it’s best to give [the ball] to him than someone else.

“When it comes to facing the opponents’ goal, Dybala is like Messi: he always makes the right decisions, in terms of seeing things before others, reading them and being decisive.

“I believe much more in practice than talent because you need the right physique and head, plus how you train and how much you do so counts. After that, there are players touched by fate.

“Mandzukic? His only problem is that he’s not so stylish, but he has everything to be a No 9 for a big team.

“However, in the derby, I was more impressed with another player - Pjanic: I never saw him play like did, not even at Roma, and he works really well with Matuidi?

“Have Juve changed him? You feel privileged to wear their jersey and it’s not for granted.

“You breathe the atmosphere and sacrifice yourself for it, but you must also remember that you only have it on loan and must return it with the team in a better place.

“After that, there’s the philosophy, which doesn’t have to be beautiful bur rather winning and effective. That’s where the real beauty lies.”