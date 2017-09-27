Cassano: Done with football

By Football Italia staff

Former Italy star Antonio Cassano says he is “done” with football after failing to find a new club.

Cassano made headlines over the summer when he hung up his boots twice within two weeks of joining Verona, but the ex-Roma and Sampdoria forward had suggested he would keep his options open until September.

That did not come to light as the 35-year-old said at the Genoa Boat Show: “With football, I’m done, I’m done.”

Cassano had also turned out for the likes of Real Madrid, Milan and Inter and scored 10 goals in 39 caps for Italy, helping them reach the Final of Euro 2012.