NEWS
Wednesday September 27 2017
Cassano: Done with football
By Football Italia staff

Former Italy star Antonio Cassano says he is “done” with football after failing to find a new club.

Cassano made headlines over the summer when he hung up his boots twice within two weeks of joining Verona, but the ex-Roma and Sampdoria forward had suggested he would keep his options open until September.

That did not come to light as the 35-year-old said at the Genoa Boat Show: “With football, I’m done, I’m done.”

Cassano had also turned out for the likes of Real Madrid, Milan and Inter and scored 10 goals in 39 caps for Italy, helping them reach the Final of Euro 2012.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies