Wednesday September 27 2017
Hamsik: Feyenoord win for Milik
By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik has dedicated Napoli’s 3-1 win against Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday to Arkadiusz Milik after his injury heartbreak.

Milik faces four months out after suffering another ACL injury, but Napoli starred in their first game without the Pole, prompting Hamsik to commend his side for a job well done.

“We had to win after the game against Shakhtar and I’m happy we did,” the midfielder told the Partenopei’s official website.

“Our win was well deserved. My substitution? No-one likes to leave the field, but I accepted it.

“The season is long, with a fixture list that will require plenty of strength in depth.

“The most important thing is winning, and I’m happy with our ninth victory in 10 games.

“We dedicate this victory to Arkadiusz Milik, who underwent knee surgery.”

