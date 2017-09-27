Juve plan 4-3-3 return?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly planning a return to a 4-3-3 formation once Sami Khedira is back in peak condition.

Juve have been alternating between 4-2-3-1 and 4-4-2 without Khedira, and Tuttosport claims they will stick with Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi against Olympiakos this evening.

However, the newspaper claims Max Allegri is already thinking about how he will set his midfield up with the German, who returned to training on Tuesday.

Consequently, the Bianconeri could line up with three in the middle of the park, featuring Khedira as the holding player behind Pjanic and Matuidi.