Totti: Fans are helping me

By Football Italia staff

Roma icon Francesco Totti has thanked his fans for “helping me face this new stage of my life” on his 41st birthday.

Totti hung up his boots at the end of last season and has gone on to become a director at Roma, as well as starting a coaching course at Coverciano.

“It’s been a year since I decided to make my presence known on social media,” wrote the legendary No 10 on Facebook.

“I wanted to be near my fans, feel your affection, make my voice heard and tell you things about myself.

“It went much better than I expected: you’ve filled me with messages and conveyed your feelings to me.

“I’ve seen your love first hand and you’re helping me face this new stage of my life.

“Thank you everyone for your birthday wishes and giving me so many joys and emotions.”