Montella: I have Milan’s support

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella admits “it’s a difficult time” for Milan ahead of Rijeka on Thursday but insists he still has the club’s support.

Milan’s 2-0 defeat to Sampdoria over the weekend cranked up the pressure on Montella, but the Coach asserted the result was a minor blip towards his side forging a winning mentality.

“The fans? They’ve shown us attachment and confidence,” he said at a Press conference.

“Maybe there’s a bit of disappointment, but mentality is created with time and you often stumble.

“Rotation? Paletta has behaved exemplarily, but I must make some assessments. We must have a competitive team on the pitch.”

Montella also revealed how “differences in conviction and vision” led him to dismissing fitness coach and long-time collaborator Emanuele Marra on Wednesday.

“Dismissing my fitness coach? I can’t say more than what I’ve already said,” he explained.

“We grew up together, but if there isn’t the same conviction or vision, separation becomes inevitable.

“He wasn’t the problem, but we had some differences and I didn’t feel supported by him.

“I had to make a painful decision regarding my older brother, but I wish him all the best. There was no longer complete harmony between us.

“Europe and Italy? I have to go beyond the numbers. Our first games of the season were in the Europa League, but we showed ourselves to be mentally flushed against Sampdoria.

“How many players are used to playing every three days? It requires preparation and habit, and we don’t have a lot of players that are used to it. As such, there’s been a mental decline.

“I have to transmit more energy and prepare us for games every three days. Rijeka? There have been some bumps, but we’re eager to play the game tomorrow.

“Rijeka are a practical and physical team, so you need to be compact against them.

“Meeting with the club? I want to show my passion here, and Mirabelli and Fassone have supported me.

“They’re helping me and the club are available and strong. It’s a difficult time for us, but I’ll be able to bounce back from this. It’s a step for further growth.

“Morale? Everything is part of the game, I’m determined and calm enough to analyse everything.

“I’ve thought a lot about things, but I’m coaching a glorious team and I have the energy to coach Milan.”