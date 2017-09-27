Bonucci unhappy with Milan start

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci admits “I’m not happy with my performances for Milan so far” but assures “I’m fired up to improve as a player and a leader.”

Bonucci has yet to replicate the form that made him one of Europe’s most reliable defenders at Milan, who have similarly been criticised for already losing twice in Serie A, but the former Juventus man vowed “to respond to what’s been said” on the pitch.

“Samp? I was angry, but what we said in the dressing room has to stay inside,” he said at a Press conference for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Rijeka.

“Scapegoat? When I decided to join Milan, I knew there would be ups and downs, but I don’t feel like a scapegoat.

“Being questioned ignites a fire in me to get out of trouble and give 100 percent.

“When I chose Milan, I knew very well that I could win less, but the presence of the club is important, they’ve sent a message to everyone and we can’t mess around this season.

“Milan must go back to being Milan and we have to overcome these obstacles. How to get out of this funk? We have to stimulate our mind and body in order to go beyond our limits.

“I’m not happy with my performances for Milan so far, but there’s a desire to respond on the pitch to what’s been said.

“Desire to win? Playing every three days is different to playing every seven, so recharging our minds is essential.

“What we need to learn quickly is that there’s no time to think about what’s already been done, so we have to look at how to recover for the next game.

“Dilemma over my best formation? It’s always existed. A lot of people have said that my best for Juve came in a back three, but I played as part of a four in Europe...

“I’ve played in both a three and a four, so I’m at the Coach’s full disposal. Montella didn’t choose to play with a back three because of me. I have to improve as a player and leader of this team.

“Last 72 hours? They’ve been very intense. What we hoped wouldn’t happen in Genoa did, but I’m fired up to the right point to improve my condition, head and desire to be a part of this group.”