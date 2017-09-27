NEWS
Wednesday September 27 2017
Agent: ‘Great performance by Reina’
By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina’s agent praises “a really great performance” from the Napoli goalkeeper in the win over Feyenoord.

The Spanish goalkeeper saved a penalty in the 3-1 Champions League triumph, as well as making several other fine saves.

“I didn't have the opportunity to see the whole game,” Manuel Garcia Quilon said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“Last night I got to evaluate Pepe’s performance by watching the highlights, and I found that he had a really great performance.

“The critics? It’s pointless commenting, the whole world can see the world he’s doing.”

