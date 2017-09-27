Liveblog: Qarabag-Roma, Juve-Olympiakos

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s Champions League games, as Roma visit Qarabag and Juventus host Olympiakos.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

The action begins in Azerbaijan at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT) with Roma seeking their first Euro victory of the season.

Coach Eusebio Di Francesco is expected to make several changes as they take on the team that was crushed 6-0 by Chelsea in the opening game.

At 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), Juventus try to get off the mark in the Champions League by welcoming Olympiakos.

The Bianconeri have a 100 per cent record in Serie A, but lost 3-0 to Barcelona and are fighting to rediscover Gonzalo Higuain’s form.

As for the Greek giants, they are in absolute crisis, firing Coach Besnik Hasi on Monday and bringing back veteran Takis Lemonis for his fourth different stint in charge.

