Line-ups: Qarabag-Roma

By Football Italia staff

Roma make changes as they seek their first Champions League victory against Qarabag, starting Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gregoire Defrel and Maxime Gonalons.

It kicks off in Baku at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

The Giallorossi started their European campaign with a creditable 0-0 home draw against Atletico Madrid, even if it was mainly down to the heroics of goalkeeper Alisson.

Qarabag were crushed 6-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and are undoubtedly the minnows in this very tough group.

Some changes are forced upon Coach Eusebio Di Francesco, as Diego Perotti, Patrik Schick, Hector Moreno, Rick Karsdorp and Emerson Palmieri are injured.

Defrel gets the nod in the trident attack with Stephan El Shaarawy hoping to continue the good form that saw him bag a brace against Udinese on Saturday.

Gonalons and Pellegrini step in to midfield, giving Daniele De Rossi and Kevin Strootman a rest.

It was thought Qarabag would be without Albania international defender Ansi Agolli with a groin strain, but he starts at left-back.

The danger men in attack are Dino Ndlovu and Madir Madatov.

Despite letting in six at Stamford Bridge, Ibrahima Sehic retains his place in goal ahead of Anton Kanibolotskiy.

The atmosphere is going to be the biggest concern for Roma, with a sold-out 70,000-seater stadium.

El Shaarawy already played here, his goal giving Italy a 3-1 victory over Azerbaijan on the road to Euro 2016.

Today is Francesco Totti’s 41st birthday, so the new Roma director has stayed behind to celebrate with family and friends rather than fly to Baku.

Qarabag: Sehic; Medvedev, Huseynov, Sadygov, Agolli; Richard Almeida, Garayev; Henrique, Michel, Madatov; Ndlovu

Qarabag bench: Kanibolotskiy, Elyounoussi, Rzezniczak, Diniyev, Amirguliyev, Guerrier, Quintana

Roma: Alisson; Peres, Manolas, Juan Jesus, Kolarov; Pellegrini, Gonalons, Nainggolan; Defrel, Dzeko, El Shaarawy

Roma bench: Skorupski, Florenzi, Fazio, Strootman, De Rossi, Gerson, Under

Ref: Dias (POR)