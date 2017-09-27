Fekir: ‘Lyon have to win’

By Football Italia staff

Nabil Fekir admits Lyon “have to win” against Atalanta tomorrow “especially because it’s at home”.

The French side drew 1-1 with Apollon in their first match in Group E, while the Orobici thrashed Everton 3-0 in Reggio Emilia.

“It’s a very important game for us, especially since it’s at home,” Fekir admitted in the pre-match Press conference.

“We have to win this game. We’re coming off a very disappointing draw, and I don’t think this match will define our season but it’s very important.

“We’re ambitious and I hope we’ll play a great game tomorrow. They [Atalanta] beat Everton, so clearly they’re a very good team.

"I don't know too much about this team, but I'll find out. We haven't done the video analysis yet.

“Now we welcome Atalanta and we’ll try to win this match, asking as many questions of them as possible.

“We have a lot of very good players in our team, so we have to impose our game and try to destabilise this team.”

The final of the Europa League will be held at Parc OL, are Lyon dreaming of reaching it?

“We’re not thinking too much about it. We know it will be played in our stadium, but we’re not there yet, there are still a lot of rounds and matches to go.

“We’ll take each game as it comes.”