Genesio: ‘Atalanta will press Lyon’

By Football Italia staff

Lyon Coach Bruno Genesio praises a “very well organised” Atalanta who are “capable of pressing”.

The Orobici face the Ligue 1 side tomorrow in their second Europa League group stage match, having thrashed Everton 3-0 in the first game.

“They’re a very well organised team,” Genesio admitted in his pre-match Press conference.

“They’re very hard working with well-defined principles. We know what awaits us.

“This team is also capable of pressing and winning the ball back in dangerous areas, with defenders capable of carrying the ball at their feet for long distances.

“Is this a key game? It’s an important match for the Europa League, above all. It’s important for our European journey.

“We drew [1-1] with [Apollon] Limassol so it’s very important that we win tomorrow.

“I don’t get the impression that my team isn’t capable, but there are dips in concentration and I think that comes down to a lack of experience.

“We have to be in the fight tomorrow, in European matches the first thing you have to do is fight.

“We know that at Lyon there’s an obligation to get results, the objectives are very high but we have a young squad, which was renewed this summer and the pressure could be inhibiting for some.

“My role is to take that away, remove some of the mistakes we made in the last game [a 3-3 draw with Dijon], help these young players grow and get the results which are expected of us.

“We have a group which is essentially comprised of very young players, so even in a European game it’s up to them to show they can progress quickly.”

Could Lyon return to a 4-4-2 diamond for tomorrow’s match?

“No, I don’t think the 4-4-2 diamond brings extra balance, especially when you’re facing a team which plays with five at the back.”

Memphis Depay was left out for the draw with Dijon, but he’ll be back in the squad tomorrow.

“When a player isn’t in the squad, it’s never a punishment,” Genesio insisted.

“We’re not in school, I’m in charge of a group of players, responsible players, great players. I pick my squad based on what I think is right, the context of the match, the form in that moment…

“That’s what I did with Memphis, and I spoke to him. To say that I was pressured into doing it is absolutely false, it was my choice.

“From tomorrow he’ll definitely have the chance to return to the group and show all of his qualities.”