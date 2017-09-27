Fazio: 'Qarabag inferior on paper'

By Football Italia staff

Federico Fazio warns Qarabag “are inferior on paper, but no game is easy and three points are important” for Roma.

It kicks off in Baku at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

“This week we are back in the Champions League. It’s wonderful for us and we all want to play in it, that’s why we fought so hard last season to get here,” the defender told Roma TV.

“We are facing a team that is on paper inferior, but no game is easy and three points are important for the table.

“We’ve done well over the last three games. They might’ve seemed easy considering the result, but they really weren’t. Now we have two very important matches against Qarabag and Milan, so we have to grow as a squad and keep winning.”