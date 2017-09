Milan squad for Rijeka

By Football Italia staff

Milan named their squad for the Europa League clash with Rijeka, missing Cristian Zapata and Gustavo Gomez.

It kicks off at San Siro on Thursday at 20.05 UK time (19.05 GMT).

The Rossoneri are without injured Riccardo Montolivo, Luca Antonelli, Davide Calabria and Andrea Conti.

Zapata and Gomez are also left out, but youth team player Matteo Gabbia is included.

Milan squad for Rijeka: A Donnarumma, G Donnarumma, Storari; Abate, Bonucci, Musacchio, Paletta, Rodriguez, Romagnoli; Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Gabbia, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri; Borini, Cutrone, Kalinic, Andre Silva, Suso