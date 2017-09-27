HT: Roma complacent with Qarabag

By Football Italia staff

Roma have the 2-1 lead away to Qarabag in the Champions League at half-time, but let the Azerbaijanis in with complacent defending.

The Giallorossi played the first ever Champions League group game in Azerbaijan and were hoping to build on the opening goalless draw with Atletico Madrid. Coach Eusebio Di Francesco reshuffled, as Diego Perotti, Patrik Schick, Hector Moreno, Rick Karsdorp and Emerson Palmieri were injured, while Daniele De Rossi and Kevin Strootman rested. Qarabag were able to start Albania international left-back Ansi Agolli despite a groin injury and wanted to recover from the 6-0 mauling at Chelsea.

Roma are without a victory in nine away Champions League fixtures and seven overal, since a 3-2 over Bayer Leverkusen on November 4, 2015.

The deadlock was broken at the first opportunity, as a poor punch from a corner saw Lorenzo Pellegrini volley it towards the back pot for a Kostas Manolas diving header.

The crowd erupted into a deafening roar when Qarabag merely had a counter-attack to earn a corner, but Roma doubled their lead with a well-worked goal. Stephan El Shaarawy flicked up the ball for Edin Dzeko to chest it down and fire in off the underside of the bar from a tight angle.

Not only was it the 100th goal Roma had scored in the Champions League proper, but also the first time in this tournament that a Bosnian striker had scored past his compatriot ‘keeper.

Maxime Gonalons saw his glancing header flash across the face of goal from another corner, but Ndlovu was dangerous on the counter and saw his shot deflected.

Roma were already looking complacent after 25 minutes and paid the price. Gonalons was caught in possession by Ndlovu, who rolled through for Pedro Henrique to shoot past on-rushing Alisson from 10 yards. It was the first ever Qarabag goal in the Champions League and the noise from the crowd was deafening.

El Shaarawy’s downward header at the far post was palmed off the line by Sehic, who also beat away an Aleksandar Kolarov free kick and sprinted off his line to clear desperately from Gregoire Defrel.

Qarabag 1-2 Roma (Half-Time)

Manolas 7 (R), Dzeko 15 (R), Pedro Henrique 29 (Q)

Qarabag: Sehic; Medvedev, Huseynov, Sadygov, Agolli; Richard Almeida, Garayev; Henrique, Michel, Madatov; Ndlovu

Roma: Alisson; Peres, Manolas, Juan Jesus, Kolarov; Pellegrini, Gonalons, Nainggolan; Defrel, Dzeko, El Shaarawy

Ref: Dias (POR)