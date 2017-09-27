Inzaghi: 'I've warned Lazio'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi has warned Lazio not to underestimate Zulte Waregem and be prepared for playing behind closed doors.

They won their Europa League opener 3-2 at Vitesse and this second game kicks off on Thursday at 18.00 UK time (17.00 GMT).

It will be played behind closed doors due to a ban left over from the last time the Aquile were in Europe.

“I warned the lads it will be a little strange playing in that atmosphere and it’s a pity, because we would’ve been helped by our people against an organised side with quality players from the midfield up,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We’ll need another training session tonight to be sure of the line-up. Nani worked well yesterday, we’ll see how he does this evening.

“Stefan de Vrij will hopefully be back on Sunday, but won’t be in the squad tomorrow. If Sergej Milinkovic-Savic feels good, then he will be called up.

“There is no such thing as a second-string line-up. Everyone is playing and giving me the right guarantees, as I knew they would.

“It is important that we put in an intense performance, without underestimating the opponents. Tomorrow’s game is extremely important, albeit not decisive, because there are another four to go after that.

“A victory would make our journey easier going forward, but Zulte Waregem are dangerous and the absence of the fans is a factor we cannot ignore.

“We analysed Zulte and if we don’t approach this game with concentration, pace and determination, we could run into problems. That mustn’t happen and my team knows it.”