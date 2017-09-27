Buffon: 'Higuain deserves credit'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon said Gonzalo Higuain “deserves credit, as only he could give a response on the field” after Juventus beat Olympiakos 2-0.

Pipita was on the bench for the second game running, but came on as substitute to score the opener and help set up the second for Mario Mandzukic.

“Once this game is over, everyone will give credit to Allegri, the club, the President, etc. No, the credit goes to Higuain. He deserves it, because you can prod him every way possible, but he has to give the response on the field and he did that.

“I’m happy he broke through, as we need him and we need his goals,” Buffon told Mediaset Premium.

There were other changes, as Miralem Pjanic pulled out in the warm-up with a muscular problem, so Rodrigo Bentancur started.

“It was a victory we earned after a few difficulties, as we were missing some players, including at the last minute that we weren’t expecting. Cuadrado sacrificed himself and was really in doubt, so we thank him.

“Tonight we had to do more than just the bare minimum and at a certain stage push much harder to get the points.”

The captain shook off questions about Juve losing two Champions League Finals in three years.

“When you lose a Final, it means you celebrated 12 on the way there. These are steps and objectives that fortify you, giving you confidence for what you are and can achieve. That’s also why it was important to win this evening.”

Elsewhere in the group, Barcelona squeezed a 1-0 victory away to Sporting CP thanks to an own goal.