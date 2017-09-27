Allegri: 'I made Higuain decision'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri explained his decision to drop Gonzalo Higuain against Olympiakos and why Stefano Sturaro can become a fine right-back.

Surprisingly, Higuain was on the bench for the second consecutive match, but came on as a substitute to score a goal and help create another in the 2-0 Champions League victory.

“I made a choice. Higuain was in less good shape compared to the others, but already tonight he was moving his legs quicker and had the right determination.

“He has never been a problem and never will be. He’s a player who can make the difference and win us games,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“This evening Juventus played an intelligent game with patience. We ran a few risks on their counters, Olympiakos had just changed Coach and played very well defensively. They closed up the spaces and we didn’t move the ball quickly enough, but as they ran out of steam and loosened up just a little, we broke through.”

Allegri was asked who deserved the credit for taking Higuain out of his malaise.

“Pipita deserves the credit, because as I always say, help yourself and God will help you. Higuain won along with his teammates last season, but that is all history now. This is a new season, everyone wants to beat Juventus and everyone here has to challenge themselves every single day. If they don’t do that, they get left behind.”

Allegri was forced into other changes going into the game, as Miralem Pjanic pulled out in the warm-up to make way for Rodrigo Bentancur.

“Bentancur played well, above all when tracking back to tackle and recover the ball. What he needs to improve on a lot, and we will work on it in training, is receiving the ball so he can send vertical passes. His positioning on the short passes needs improvement.

“Douglas Costa needs to ask more of himself, but he loves playing for his teammates and setting them up. He is settling in well in a league that is completely different to what he is accustomed to in Germany.”

Sturaro was chosen at right-back, because Mattia De Sciglio and Benedikt Howedes are both injured, while Stephan Lichtsteiner was left off the Champions League squad this season.

“He can become important in that role, as he can run hard and has good technique. You can see now he is thinking when the ball reaches his feet, he’s not as fluid in the movement as he was in midfield, but that will come with time. I think he can have a fine career in that position.”