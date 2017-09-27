Barzagli: 'Never worried about Higuain'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Barzagli insists Juventus “were not remotely worried” that Gonzalo Higuain would break his drought after a 2-0 win over Olympiakos.

“It was very difficult. Olympiakos are a very physical side, they defended well and we had decent possession in the first half, but not quick enough, so we struggled to find the right gap,” the defender told Mediaset Premium.

“In the second half we moved the ball a bit better, then when Gonzalo came off the bench the game changed and he broke the deadlock, which opened up spaces.”

It was the second consecutive match on the bench for Pipita after poor form, but he came on as a substitute, scored the opener and helped set up the second for Mario Mandzukic.

“I hope for Higuain that this is helpful, but to be honest, the rest of us were not remotely worried. He has always scored goals and perhaps felt a little frustrated with himself for not scoring, but he came on with the right spirit this evening.

“In my view, Higuain deserves the credit for the way he came off the bench. It’s not easy, because a player like that who is accustomed to starting every game, he was out for two in a row, but he had a fantastic attitude. He knows he’s got the right environment around him and can relax.

“We gained a lot of belief over the last few games, including against Sassuolo. It’s never easy after a season like the last with the disappointment of the Champions League Final defeat, so you have to really push psychologically.

“I think we are also improving physically now, but we play every three days and have no time to take a breath. We’ve got to keep pushing.”