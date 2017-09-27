Lemonis: 'Olympiakos troubled Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Olympiakos Coach Takis Lemonis explained their game plan against Juventus and was pleased to “cause Juve problems.”

The tactician, in his fourth stint at the club, only took over on Monday evening after Besnik Hasi was sacked.

“The thing that satisfied me the most, along with seeing my players were pleased in the locker room with their performance, was the disappointment that they felt at the final result,” said Lemonis in his Press conference after a 2-0 defeat.

“I had underlined yesterday that we wanted to take any advantage from this game, both in terms of points and psychological. The bar is raised, we must continue with this mentality.

“Today we had to be solid and cause Juventus problems. We wanted to win back possession and hit them on the counter-attack. The game is finished now and we can prepare well for the next few matches.

“Juve are one of the five best teams in Europe and can hope to reach the Final again. We caused them a few problems and this doesn’t reduce their status in any way.

“They’ve got a strong Coach and players of a high level. Their defensive movement was still excellent, even after losing Leonardo Bonucci to Milan this summer.”