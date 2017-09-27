Higuain: 'Among best career moments'

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain “not disturbed by criticism or insults” and the Juventus hug was “one of the most wonderful moments of my career.”

Pipita had been benched for two consecutive matches, but came on as a substitute to score the opener and help set up the second for Mario Mandzukic in the 2-0 victory over Olympiakos.

“I didn’t feel freed of a weight on my shoulders. I always felt free. I’ve been playing in Europe for over 10 years and have always scored a lot of goals, so I was not remotely disturbed,” Higuain told Mediaset Premium.

“The important thing is to keep working in silence, as that is what gets you back to the result. I am not disturbed by criticism or insults, it’s all about having faith in yourself.

“Anyone can talk now, but those who really matter are the ones who stay close to you even when things are going badly. The fans really fired me up before I came on and I thank them.

“The credit goes to those who stood by me, who helped me and my teammates who ran to hug me. This was one of the most wonderful moments of my career.”

The Argentine was shown tomorrow’s edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, which has the headline: ‘Higuayes.’

“Thanks, Tuttosport. They had Higuano and now Higuayes,” he said sarcastically.

“I dedicate the goal to everyone who stayed close to me, my family and teammates. This is not revenge, I didn’t win any challenge. I was happy to score a goal, just as I always am.

“Football can change so quickly, from criticism to praise and back. I have been in football for many years, I don’t let it affect me. I think the most important thing is to have a clear head.

“I heard people say I was in crisis for not scoring two or three games, that’s good, because evidently they were accustomed to me scoring every game.”