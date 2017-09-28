Chiellini, Alex Sandro to renew

By Football Italia staff

Alex Sandro is believed to be very close to a Juventus renewal, while a contract is also being prepared for Giorgio Chiellini.

With the close of the transfer window, the Bianconeri are now focusing on contracts for some of their existing stars.

Alex Sandro was pursued by Chelsea for most of the summer, and today’s Corriere dello Sport reports that he’s very close to agreeing an improved contract.

The Brazilian will sign until 2022, with an increase in wages, ruling out a departure next summer.

Chiellini’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the season, and a new deal is also being prepared for the centre-back.

It’s thought his agent, Davide Lippi, has already drafted a contract to run until 2020, taking Chellini up to the age of 36, meaning he’ll almost certainly end his career in Turin.