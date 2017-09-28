NEWS
Thursday September 28 2017
Robben: ‘Ancelotti? No comment…’
By Football Italia staff

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben pointedly refuses to defend Carlo Ancelotti - “the important thing is we’re a team”.

The German champions were thrashed 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain last night, piling the pressure on the Italian Coach.

It’s widely expected Ancelotti will leave Bavaria at the end of the season, possibly for a return to Milan, with Hoffenheim’s Julian Nagelsmann to replace him.

One of the reasons for his expected departure is a rumoured rift with his squad, and Robben refused to defend the Italian after last night’s game.

“Are we behind Ancelotti? I won’t answer that question,” the Dutch winger said in a post-match interview.

“It was a painful defeat, and we can talk about that.

“The team the Coach chose? I won’t say anything about that, because any word would be too much.

“The important thing is that we’re a team now, we need to find calm and anyone making their dissatisfaction clear isn’t helping the team.”

