Serie A moves up UEFA rankings

By Football Italia staff

Serie A has surpassed the Bundesliga in the UEFA rankings, with all three Italian sides winning in the Champions League.

Juventus beat Olympiakos last night while Roma triumphed against Qarabag, adding to Napoli’s 3-1 win over Feyenoord on Tuesday night.

That makes this matchday the first since September 2011 where all three of Italy’s representatives have won, and as things stand it’s enough to make Serie A the third best league in Europe.

The UEFA rankings are done based on a five-year total, with the total points accumulated divided by all the sides playing in European competition in a particular season.

All six Italian sides are still in Europe, while SC Freiburg were eliminated from the Europa League by Domžale.

If the season were to end now, Serie A would have 64.082 points on the five-year average, with the Bundesliga on 63.998.

England’s Premier League currently sits on 66.034, with La Liga way out in front on 92.712. Serie A will pass the Premier League for 2019 if Italian clubs outperform their English counterparts, as the 2013-14 season will drop out of the five-year total.

That would see an eight point swing in favour of Serie A, thanks to strong performances by Italian clubs in 2014/15.

However, this change isn’t as important as it would have been in previous seasons, as now the top four leagues all get four teams in the Champions League group stage.

Ligue 1 is currently ranked fifth by UEFA coefficient, but with 48.748 points the French league isn’t going to catch any of the top four in the near future.