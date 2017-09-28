Leonardo takes Antalyaspor job

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan and Inter Coach has been appointed at Turkish club Antalyaspor on a two-year contract.

The Brazilian made over 100 appearances for the Rossoneri during his playing career, winning the Scudetto in 1999.

He was later appointed as the club’s technical director in 2008, before being appointed as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor the following summer.

The Diavolo finished third in Serie A, but disagreements with owner Silvio Berlusconi saw Leonardo leave after just one season.

Leonardo then joined Inter, winning the 2011 Coppa Italia before resigning his post and later becoming sporting director at Paris Saint-Germain.

Today Turkish side Antalyaspor have confirmed that Leonardo will return to the dugout, as he’s agreed a two-year contract to work in the Super Lig.