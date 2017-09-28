Teixera to Inter in January?

By Football Italia staff

Inter will reportedly loan Alex Teixeira in January, to leave room in the budget for a centre-back.

It was announced yesterday that the Nerazzurri have made a €24m loss for the last season, though that shouldn’t see them fall foul of Financial Fair Play, as certain things can be written off.

Nonetheless they have to be prudent in the January window, which presents an issue as they need both a centre-back and a midfielder.

Youngster Zinho Vanheusden suffered a knee injury yesterday, leaving Andrea Ranocchia as the only backup to Miranda and Milan Skriniar.

According to Tuttosport, the Beneamata will look to loan Teixiera from Jiangsu Suning in January to provide Coach Luciano Spalletti with an attacking midfielder.

The Chinese club and Inter are both owned by Suning Group, so that deal can be done fairly easily at a low cost.

That would then leave space in the budget for a centre-back.