Allegri: ‘Football is a simple game’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri insists football is “simple” and doesn’t spend hours watching videos.

The Coach was asked about his approach to his job, and revealed a more laid-back attitude than some of his colleagues.

“I’m not someone who spends 26 hours thinking about a game,” Allegri told GQ Italia.

“I always say there are trained Coaches and natural Coaches. I’m one of the natural ones.

“I don’t have to watch videos for hours and hours, I look at what I need to look at, and within a quarter of an hour I understand what I can understand.

“If I spend all day watching videos, by the end I won’t understand anything…

“Football is simple, lads. It’s pointless complicating it, it’s simple. On the pitch you have to do the opposite of what your opponent does.

“If your opponent moves toward you, you move back. If you move back, I’ll go forward. The end. People want to make it harder than it is.

“The psychological aspect is 80 per cent of a player’s performance. I delegate a lot to my staff now, in terms of athletic preparation, technique and so on.

“I come in for the main training session, working with every single player to understand when he’s got something more to give, when to ease off and what I’m going to ask from each one.

“At the end of the day these are young lads and each of them needs both a cuddle and some severity, but at different times and in different situations.

“There’s a time when you need to take someone to one side, and a time when you have to do these things in front of their teammates.

“And there’s also a time when you have to pull yourself back, when you have to give it up.”