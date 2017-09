‘Offer for Genoa today’

By Football Italia staff

The bank on whose board the potential new Genoa owner Giulio Gallazzi sits confirms an offer will be made by 14.00 today.

Grifone owner Enrico Preziosi is looking to sell the club to Gallazzi’s SRI Group, but the deal has been hit by delays.

It was reported yesterday that a deadline had been set for this weekend, and the bank Carige has confirmed today “we will present an offer for the purchase of Genoa by 14.00”.