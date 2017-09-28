Report: Bayern could sack Ancelotti

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Germany say Bayern Munich could sack Carlo Ancelotti this afternoon.

The German champions were thrashed 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain last night, continuing a mixed start to the season for the Bavarians.

It has long been expected that the Italian will move on after this season, with Hoffenheim Coach Julian Nagelsmann to replace him.

However, Bild is now reporting that crisis talks will take place when the squad arrives back in Germany this afternoon, and Ancelotti’s job is no longer safe.

The Bayern players have been critical of his methods, and winger Arjen Robben pointedly refused to back the Coach last night.

If Ancelotti is dismissed, it’s expected that Willy Sagnol will take over as interim Coach, before Nagelsmann can take over in the summer.

If Carletto is sacked it could put Milan’s Vincenzo Montella under pressure, as the former Rossoneri boss has been linked with a return.

Ancelotti won two Champions League titles in his previous spell on the San Siro bench.