Thursday September 28 2017
Banti to referee Milan-Roma
By Football Italia staff

Luca Banti has been appointed as the referee for this week’s Milan-Roma game, the AIA has announced.

The Tuscan official has presided over 195 Serie A matches, but this is the first time he’s been given this fixture.

Banti has, however, overseen the Giallorossi 29 times, with the capital club winning 18 of those, the most recent being the 3-1 win over Juventus toward the end of last season.

The Rossoneri, meanwhile, have a record of seven wins, seven draws and seven defeats in matches officiated by Banti.

Elsewhere Antonio Damato will run the rule over Juventus’ trip to Atalanta, with Daniele Doveri taking charge of Benevento-Inter.

Serie A Week 7 referees:

Atalanta-Juventus - Antonio Damato
Benevento-Inter - Daniele Doveri
Chievo-Fiorentina - Piero Giacomelli
Genoa-Bologna - Gianluca Rocchi
Lazio-Sassuolo - Fabio Maresca
Milan-Roma- Luca Banti
Napoli-Cagliari - Rosario Abisso
SPAL-Crotone - Paolo Mazzoleni
Torino-Verona - Claudio Gavillucci
Udinese-Sampdoria - Michael Fabbri

