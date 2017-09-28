Banti to referee Milan-Roma

By Football Italia staff

Luca Banti has been appointed as the referee for this week’s Milan-Roma game, the AIA has announced.

The Tuscan official has presided over 195 Serie A matches, but this is the first time he’s been given this fixture.

Banti has, however, overseen the Giallorossi 29 times, with the capital club winning 18 of those, the most recent being the 3-1 win over Juventus toward the end of last season.

The Rossoneri, meanwhile, have a record of seven wins, seven draws and seven defeats in matches officiated by Banti.

Elsewhere Antonio Damato will run the rule over Juventus’ trip to Atalanta, with Daniele Doveri taking charge of Benevento-Inter.

Serie A Week 7 referees:

Atalanta-Juventus - Antonio Damato

Benevento-Inter - Daniele Doveri

Chievo-Fiorentina - Piero Giacomelli

Genoa-Bologna - Gianluca Rocchi

Lazio-Sassuolo - Fabio Maresca

Milan-Roma- Luca Banti

Napoli-Cagliari - Rosario Abisso

SPAL-Crotone - Paolo Mazzoleni

Torino-Verona - Claudio Gavillucci

Udinese-Sampdoria - Michael Fabbri