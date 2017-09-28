Gallazzi: ‘I tried to buy Bologna’

By Football Italia staff

Giulio Gallazzi expects to have an offer accepted to buy Genoa in the coming days, and reveals he previously tried to buy Bologna.

The businessman has been in talks for some time to buy the Grifone, and an official offer will be made to Enrico Preziosi today.

“When you want to buy a club, it’s advisable to be cautious and attentive,” Gallazzi told Corriere di Bologna.

“We’ve also been quick when the ball’s been in our court, but there’s another party who needs to take his time.

“In these hours we’re working on a decisive offer and we’re counting on that being accepted in the next couple of days.

“Once it’s been accepted we’ll go to due diligence and then to the closing.

“Piergiorgio Bottai will be in my Genoa, he’s a person I have a lot of esteem for and last December I asked him how I could contact the Bologna owners.

“I sent a letter of intent and a little later I received a polite answer saying they were absolutely not interested in the sale of the club.

“Bologna still feels like my city though, and the only time I won’t cheer for them is when they play Genoa.”