Thohir: ‘Ozil? Just rumours…’

By Football Italia staff

Inter President Erick Thohir says talk of a move for Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil is “just gossip”.

The Nerazzurri have been linked with a January move for the German international, whose contract expires next summer, but Thohir is cautious about mid-season transfers.

“That’s just gossip,” the Indonesian businessman, who owns 30 per cent of the Beneamata told metrotvnews.com.

“Who knows who is behind that one. A lot of signings in the winter aren’t optimal, I know from experience after we brought Lukas Podolski and Xherdan Shaqiri.”