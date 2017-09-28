NEWS
Thursday September 28 2017
Thohir: ‘Ozil? Just rumours…’
By Football Italia staff

Inter President Erick Thohir says talk of a move for Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil is “just gossip”.

The Nerazzurri have been linked with a January move for the German international, whose contract expires next summer, but Thohir is cautious about mid-season transfers.

“That’s just gossip,” the Indonesian businessman, who owns 30 per cent of the Beneamata told metrotvnews.com.

“Who knows who is behind that one. A lot of signings in the winter aren’t optimal, I know from experience after we brought Lukas Podolski and Xherdan Shaqiri.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies