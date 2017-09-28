Zaza earns Italy recall?

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura will name his latest Italy squad on Saturday, and it’s rumoured Simone Zaza may have earned a recall.

The Valencia striker hasn’t played for the Azzurri since blazing a penalty over the bar in the shootout defeat to Germany at Euro 2016.

This season though the former Juventus man has scored five times in six La Liga appearances, and Sky Italia is reporting that may be enough to earn a call-up.

Federico Chiesa of Fiorentina could also be given a first summons by Ventura, while Simone Verdi of Bologna is also thought to be in contention.

The CT will announce his squad on Saturday for the World Cup qualifiers against Macedonia and Albania.