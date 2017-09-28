Cruciate ligament injury for Vanheusden

By Football Italia staff

Inter have officially confirmed that Zinho Vanheusden has suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

The youngster was stretchered off in tears during yesterday’s UEFA Youth League match against Dynamo Kiev, immediately sparking fears of a serious injury.

The Belgian is Coach Luciano Spalletti’s fourth centre-back, so a serious injury leaves only Miranda, Milan Skriniar and Andrea Ranocchia.

“The tests performed on Zinho Vanheusden have revealed that the player has a sprained anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee,” the Nerazzurri confirmed on their official website.

“The defender will undergo surgery in the coming days.”