Pjanic: 'Higuain shook off frustration'

By Football Italia staff

Miralem Pjanic discussed his thigh injury, the Juventus win over Olympiakos and how Gonzalo Higuain “shook off his frustration.”

The midfielder pulled out during the warm-up of last night’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Olympiakos and has been diagnosed with a Grade I-II strain, which will likely mean 10-15 days out of action.

“I could be better… but it could also be worse, because we won,” Pjanic told Sky Sport Italia.

“I will certainly miss the game with Atalanta, but I hope to recover quickly. The doctors haven’t told me anything concrete yet, but I will certainly be out this weekend.”

Rodrigo Bentancur stepped in at the last minute for Pjanic in midfield, but it was Gonzalo Higuain who decided the game, coming off the bench to score and help set up a goal for Mario Mandzukic.

“It was a complicated match, because Olympiakos were clammed up behind the ball with three forwards ready to pounce on counter-attacks.

“A victory was not to be taken for granted, so we needed to stay calm and tire them out. That’s what happened.

“I am happy that Higuain scored, as lately there was too much criticism, but he is important for us. He’s always been calm, though clearly a striker always wants to score goals.

“He is among the two-three best forwards in Serie A and yesterday shook off some of his frustration.

“As for Bentancur, he always plays it simple and doesn’t try to over-complicate things. I really like him, he plays in the right way and we are happy to have him. He’ll have a bright future ahead of him and Juventus will help him to grow.”