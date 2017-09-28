Roma teens sign new deals

By Football Italia staff

Roma have officially signed youth team players Nura Abdullahi, Mirko Antonucci and Sidy Keba Coly to new long-term contracts.

Of the three, right-back Nura is already in the environs of the main squad and would’ve been played by Coach Eusebio Di Francesco had he not suffered a serious knee ligament injury.

Nura has signed a four-year deal keeping him with the Giallorossi until June 2021.

The same is true of 18-year-old forward Antonucci, who found the net for the senior side in a friendly against Chapecoense and also scored in last night’s UEFA Youth League win over Qarabag.

Keba Coly is a 19-year-old striker who scored 16 goals in all competition last season as Roma’s Primavera side won the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup.