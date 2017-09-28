NEWS
Thursday September 28 2017
Roma teens sign new deals
By Football Italia staff

Roma have officially signed youth team players Nura Abdullahi, Mirko Antonucci and Sidy Keba Coly to new long-term contracts.

Of the three, right-back Nura is already in the environs of the main squad and would’ve been played by Coach Eusebio Di Francesco had he not suffered a serious knee ligament injury.

Nura has signed a four-year deal keeping him with the Giallorossi until June 2021.

The same is true of 18-year-old forward Antonucci, who found the net for the senior side in a friendly against Chapecoense and also scored in last night’s UEFA Youth League win over Qarabag.

Keba Coly is a 19-year-old striker who scored 16 goals in all competition last season as Roma’s Primavera side won the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup.

