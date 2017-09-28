Valencia confirm they “already have an agreement with Geoffrey Kondogbia should we exercise the option” with Inter.
The midfielder was bought by Inter from Monaco in 2015 for €36m plus bonuses, but struggled to make an impact.
He joined Valencia on loan this summer with option to buy at the end of the season for €25m plus 30 per cent of any future sale.
“We have a right to buy at the end of the season and already have an agreement with Kondogbia should we exercise the option,” Valencia director general Mateo Alemany said in a Press conference.
The Frenchman has made a good start to life in La Liga, scoring one goal in five games, but was sent off in the 3-2 victory over Real Sociedad last week.