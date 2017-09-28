Valencia confirm Kondogbia option

By Football Italia staff

Valencia confirm they “already have an agreement with Geoffrey Kondogbia should we exercise the option” with Inter.

The midfielder was bought by Inter from Monaco in 2015 for €36m plus bonuses, but struggled to make an impact.

He joined Valencia on loan this summer with option to buy at the end of the season for €25m plus 30 per cent of any future sale.

“We have a right to buy at the end of the season and already have an agreement with Kondogbia should we exercise the option,” Valencia director general Mateo Alemany said in a Press conference.

The Frenchman has made a good start to life in La Liga, scoring one goal in five games, but was sent off in the 3-2 victory over Real Sociedad last week.