Report: Welcome Lion Balotelli!

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli has become a father again today with son Lion born in Zurich, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The forward already has a daughter, Pia, from a previous relationship with Italian TV presenter Raffaella Fico.

She was born on December 5, 2012.

Balotelli’s current partner is something of a mystery, but believed to be an Italian girl he met while on vacation in Sardinia.

SuperMario is starting for Nice against Vitesse in the Europa League this evening, but will fly to Zurich straight afterwards to meet the new member of the Balotelli family.