NEWS
Thursday September 28 2017
Report: Welcome Lion Balotelli!
By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli has become a father again today with son Lion born in Zurich, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The forward already has a daughter, Pia, from a previous relationship with Italian TV presenter Raffaella Fico.

She was born on December 5, 2012.

Balotelli’s current partner is something of a mystery, but believed to be an Italian girl he met while on vacation in Sardinia.

SuperMario is starting for Nice against Vitesse in the Europa League this evening, but will fly to Zurich straight afterwards to meet the new member of the Balotelli family.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies