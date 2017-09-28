Tare: 'Lazio are confident'

By Football Italia staff

Director Igli Tare said Lazio “felt confident” since pre-season as they go into the Europa League clash with Zulte Waregem seeking another win.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 18.00 UK time (17.00 GMT).

Follow the build-up and action from this game, Milan-Rijeka and Lyon-Atalanta on the LIVEBLOG.

“This is a team made of 23 players, it’s a large squad so we can take part in three tournaments. There are no players who are second choice, we’ve got some with a lot of international as well as Italian experience,” Tare told Sky Sport Italia.

“I said in the first day of pre-season training that we felt confident, because the Coach knows the club, the environment and puts his soul into the game.”

Luis Nani is on the bench this evening and still waiting for his debut in a Biancocelesti shirt.

“I did say this summer there would be young players, but also those bringing experience to the squad. Nani was a difficult operation, the talks went on all through the summer, but fortunately we stayed there to the end and were eventually able to wrap it up quite quickly.

“Nani is an important player, but also returning from a serious injury, so we must be patient and wait until he is ready.

“Adam Marusic can play in numerous different roles, as can Jordan Lukaku, so we have a lot of faith in them. We don’t have a talent scout per se, but I am in contact with numerous observers and like to evaluate the players myself.”