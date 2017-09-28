Line-ups: Milan-Rijeka

By Football Italia staff

Milan seek a sixth consecutive European victory as they take on Rijeka with Andre Silva, Patrick Cutrone and Hakan Calhanoglu.

It kicks off at San Siro at 20.05 UK time (19.05 GMT).

Follow the build-up and action from this game, Lazio-Zulte Waregem and Lyon-Atalanta on the LIVEBLOG.

These are tense times in the Rossoneri camp, as they may have won all five Europa League fixtures so far – including the preliminary rounds – but already lost two out of six Serie A matches.

This week Coach Vincenzo Montella parted company with his fitness trainer, who had been working with him for five years, and today Carlo Ancelotti’s dismissal by Bayern Munich means there’s a very real shadow lurking over the Milan bench.

Leonardo Bonucci again leads the defence for his 10th consecutive start, but there is large-scale squad rotation elsewhere.

Calhanoglu steps in for Giacomo Bonaventura, Manuel Locatelli for Lucas Biglia and Andre Silva partnered by Cutrone.

Riccardo Montolivo, Luca Antonelli, Davide Calabria, Cristian Zapata, Gustavo Gomez and Andrea Conti are unavailable, so Fabio Borini plays on the left wing.

Croatian outfit Rijeka are without a five European matches, managing just two points in that spell.

In their ranks is midfielder Maxwell Acosty, a former Crotone player, while Brazilian Heber leads the attack.

Milan: G Donnarumma; Musacchio, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Abate, Kessie, Locatelli, Calhanoglu, Borini; Andre Silva, Cutrone

Milan bench: Storari, Jose Mauri, Bonaventura, Kalinic, Suso, Paletta, Rodriguez

Rijeka: Sluga; Vesovic, Zuparic, Elez, Zuta; Kvrzic, Misic, Bradaric, Heber; Puljic, Pavicic

Rijeka bench: Prskalo, Matei, Crnic, Acosty, Gavranovic, Males, Mavrias